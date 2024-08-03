Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Committee seeks new member

The City of Lynnwood is seeking a community member interested in tourism and hospitality to fill a vacant position on the Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC).

Committee members are appointed by the city council and advise the mayor on promoting tourism throughout the city. The committee also makes recommendations to the mayor and council on how to utilize funds from the city’s lodging tax to promote economic development by reviewing and proposing needed or desired changes to the Lynnwood strategic tourism plan. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 8 a.m.

Those interested in applying for the position are asked to email Tourism Project Manager Ryan Bush or call to learn more at 425-670-5046. To learn more, visit the city’s website page on the committee here.