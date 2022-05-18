Lynnwood transit-oriented development engagement summary available

Sound Transit says that the results of the first phase of its community engagement for future transit-oriented development next the Lynnwood City Center light rail station are now now available for viewing.

Sound Transit owns land next to the Lynnwood City Center Station, now under construction. Future transit-oriented development could include different types of housing, retail, restaurants, offices and community spaces to create a vibrant neighborhood that connects to regional transit.

To determine community preferences for the development, we are conducting community engagement in two phases. The first phase, which ran from November 2021 to April 2022, consisted of a survey and conversations with community-based organizations in Lynnwood and Snohomish County. The results are available here.

The second phase of community engagement will kick off in September 2022 with in-person tabling events in Lynnwood, as well as an online open house series. Community members will have the opportunity to respond to potential development concepts and give feedback on the proposed outcomes.

Sign up for Lynnwood Link Extension project updates at soundtransit.org/subscribe.