Lynnwood trick-or-treating options for Halloween weekend

Trick-or-treating is still a favorite for kids throughout the area, and there are alternative free events for families in South Snohomish County for Halloween. Here are two family-friendly events scheduled for Halloween weekend.

Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo

Saturday, Oct. 30

2-5 p.m.

The City of Lynnwood is inviting families to attend a drive-thru trick-or-treating event held at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, located at 18900 44th Ave. W.

Last year, the city hosted a drive-thru Hullabaloo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, vehicles made their way through the recreation center parking lot and past decorated booths where costumed volunteers hand out candy.

Preregistration is required for the event and can be done at PlayLynnwood.com or by calling (425) 670-5732.

The city is seeking volunteers for the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by clicking here.

Lynnwood’s Trunk R Treat

Sunday, Oct. 31

4-7 p.m.

Lynnwood’s Trunk R Treat invites families to a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure around a local parking lot of decorated vehicles, with trunks open and full of candy.

Adults are encouraged to decorate the back of their vehicles, load up on candy and come sit in the Cheaper by the Day parking lot, located at 19800 44th Ave W., in Lynnwood. This year’s event will be held rain or shine.

The event will be hosted by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Cheaper by the Day; Lynnwood Elks Lodge No. 2171, Genghis Mongolian Grill and Lynnwood Today.

Those wanting to participate in the event can contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996 or email at info@cheaperbytheday.com.