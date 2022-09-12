Lynnwood unveils Ethiopian friendship city signal box

The City of Lynnwood on Saturday unveiled its latest art-wrapped city signal box — this one honoring Lynnwood’s friendship city relationship with Bole Kefle Ketema Wereda 10, which is a borough or sub-city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The signal box art wrap is located at the corner of Highway 99 and 200th Street Southwest.

According to Wally Webster, board member of the Lynnwood Sister CityAssociation, Lynnwood has one sister city — in South Korea — and two friendship cities: one in Mexico and one in Ethiopia. “We recognized the value of various ethnic groups being able to educate and share their culture, art and customs with other residents of Lynwood and the surrounding communities,” Webster said.