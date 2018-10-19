Lynnwood unveils latest signal box artwork, a tribute to Sister City of Damyang

1 of 2

Dignitaries from the City of Lynnwood, including the mayor, city councilmembers, arts commission members, Sister City Association representatives and delegates from Damyang Korea celebrated the city’s latest signal box artwork, located on Highway 99 and 174th Street Southwest.

According to the City Community Programs Coordinator Fred Wong, the design celebrates Lynnwood’s sister city of Damyang, South Korea, which is famous for its bamboo forests. And we can imagine Lynnwood once covered by old growth forests. A Korean poem and John Muir quote are also included:

나무도 아니고 풀도 아닌 것이

곧기는 누가 시켰으며 속은 어찌 비어 있느냐

저러고도 사계절 내내 푸르니 대나무를 좋아하노라

윤선도 (1587–1671)

Bamboo, neither tree nor grass,

You grow straight up. How you keep a pure heart.

You stay green in all seasons. How can I not fall in love with you?

Yun Seondo (1587–1671)

The Big Tree is Nature’s forest masterpiece . . . the greatest of living things.

John Muir

The bamboo photograph is by Jaewoon U, while the forest photograph is by Jordan Benner, Wong said.

The project is a collaboration of the Lynnwood Arts Commission, History & Heritage Board, Korean Sister City Program Committee, and Lynnwood Sister City Association.

“We thank Jay Cho and Jeanne Rogers for finding the poem and quote,” Wong said. “We are especially grateful for a community grant from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.”