Lynnwood unveils new sign celebrating love

The City of Lynnwood marked Valentine’s Day 2022 by unveiling a new sign celebrating love for the city.

The 12-foot, heart-shaped sculpture was created by local artist B.K. Choi and will be covered in jogakbo, a traditional Korean wrapping cloth. Choi’s jogakbo has pink, blue, green and yellow in honor of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission decals with the message “All Are Welcome.”

Watch for the full story Tuesday.

–Photos by Cody Sexton