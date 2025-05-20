Lynnwood unveils three public EV charging stations at City Hall

City staff cut the ribbon Monday for three public Charge Point electric vehicle charging stations located outside Lynnwood City Hall. The city received almost $800,000 in federal and state grants to fund the project.

“I am so excited that we now offer EV charging at our civic campus,” Mayor Christine Frizzell said at the ceremony Monday. “Our community members can now charge up while taking a fitness class at the rec center, checking out a book, or two, at the Lynnwood Library or while taking a stroll along our beautiful Mesika Trail. Thank you to the incredible staff who were instrumental in making this project a reality.”

The DC fast-charging stations are equipped with two ports each, with a total of six charging spots. The current charging rate is $0.34/kwh, according to a press release from the city. The stations can increase a vehicle’s charge by about 80% in under two hours and the time limit to park at the station is two hours.

The project cost around $1 million, city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald told Lynnwood Today, but it secured around $800,000 in grant funding. The city received a $76,450 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grants program. Additionally the city received $614,856 from the Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program, in addition to other funding along with money the city set aside for capital improvements.

“Bringing these EV charging stations online took vision, coordination and a lot of hard work,” Lynnwood Public Works Director Jared Bond said Monday. “I’m proud of our team and partners for delivering a project that’s going to serve our city for years to come.”

The project was completed in part by the city’s Public Works’ department and Seattle-based Resound Energy Services. The company has completed electric projects throughout the region and nation, including LED light upgrades at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Planning for the project dates back to early 2023, when the city started drafting plans and applying grants. The city secured funding in January 2024 and broke ground in October of that year.

The city owns 12 electric vehicles, which has reduced fuel costs for each from over $200 a month to less than $60 a month in charging costs. While the city doesn’t currently have plans to install more public charging stations, staff plan to install more stations to power city vehicles.

