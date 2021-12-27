Lynnwood utility customers may receive multiple bills in December, city says

The City of Lynnwood on Monday notified utility customers via email that due to the installation of new “smart” water meters in 2021, they may receive more than one bill during the month of December.

“These new water meters provide better leak detection, automate meter reading, and improve our service to you,” the city said in the email message. “Unfortunately, the installation has caused a one-time bill delay for many customers. In an effort to get all customer billing cycles back on schedule, customers may receive more than one bill this month.”

Customers are still receiving the regular six bills for the 2021 billing calendar year, the city said.

“We understand that this may cause a financial strain to some households,” the email message continued. “We have extended the timeframe for paying bills from 14 days to 28 days, and we are able to make payment plans if necessary. We apologize for this inconvenience, and we are working hard to get all customers back on schedule for 2022.”

Customers who need more information on their utility account or would like to make payment arrangements should contact a customer service representative. Due to high call and email volumes, it may take staff several days to respond, the city said. Contact options include: