Lynnwood Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

The City of Lynnwood, in partnership with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040, invites residents to honor individuals who served in the U.S. military at the City’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony.
- Date: Veteran’s Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 11 a.m. to noon
- Location: Veterans Park, 44th Ave. W. and Veterans Way, Lynnwood.
The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
