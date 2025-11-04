Lynnwood Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The City of Lynnwood, in partnership with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040, invites residents to honor individuals who served in the U.S. military at the City’s annual Veteran’s Day ceremony.

Date: Veteran’s Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11 Time: 11 a.m. to noon

11 a.m. to noon Location: Veterans Park, 44th Ave. W. and Veterans Way, Lynnwood.

The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

