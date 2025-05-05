Lynnwood veterans pitch in for VFW Day of Service at Veterans Park

Local veterans and volunteers worked together Saturday to beautify Lynnwood’s Veterans Park and the city’s civic campus in honor of Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW) annual Day of Service.

The group included local veterans, including members of Lynnwood’s VFW chapter, Post 1040 and volunteers from Heroes’ Cafe. They spent the morning picking up trash, pulling weeds and tidying up the city’s campus.

This is the fourth annual VFW Day of Service, led by thousands of veterans nationwide, according to a VFW press release.

Lynnwood’s VFW is also set to partner with Legion Post 37– a nonprofit organization supporting veterans– to sponsor a Memorial Day Ceremony May 26. The ceremony will include music, laying of a wreath and a rifle salute, according the City of Lynnwood’s website. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Veterans Park (44th Avenue West and Veterans Way, Lynnwood).

Gallery

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.