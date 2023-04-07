Lynnwood voters will see a municipal court judge on this year’s ballot

Lynnwood residents will have the opportunity this year to vote on who should serve as Lynnwood’s next municipal court judge, following recent action by the Lynnwood City Council.

Ordinance 3439 was approved uanimously by the Lynnwood City Council Monday, March 27. It changes Lynnwood’s Municipal Court Judge from a part-time appointed position to a full-time elected judge.

The City of Lynnwood’s administration is filing for the position to be added to the primary and general ballot with the Snohomish County Elections Office, and any interested and qualified candidates may file for the office during candidate filing. A newly elected judge will take the bench at the start of 2024.

Lynnwood’s next judge must be a resident of Washington state, live in Snohomish County and be an attorney in good standing.

Current Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou, who was appointed as the presiding judge in 2021, has stated her intention to file for the elected position.

State law mandates that voters must elect any judge working 35 hours or more per week. Over the past several years, the Lynnwood Municipal Court case filings have steadily increased, placing a higher demand for judicial hours. This is due to many factors, such as a growing population, increasing commercial activity and changes to legislation that impact court activity.

“For years, the Lynnwood Municipal Court has implemented many process improvements and efficiencies, including becoming a nearly paperless court,” explained Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore. “Even with these increased efficiencies, the demand for judicial hours is increasing, and a full-time elected judge is necessary. This also now means our community members have a choice in who represents them in the Municipal Court.”