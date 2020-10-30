Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant recognized for excellence in operational performance

The City of Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant was recognized this week by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) for achieving excellence in operational performance.

The wastewater treatment plant was presented Wednesday with one of this year’s NACWA Peak Performance Awards. This annual award is presented to honorees who have achieved excellence in operational performance and permit compliance. The presentation was held virtually via a live stream out of Washington, D.C.

Chief Executive Officer of NACWA Adam Krantz congratulated this year’s honorees and called public utility workers the “backbone” of their communities.

“The Peak Performance Award ceremony is our chance to shine a national spotlight on those outstanding clean water utilities that have demonstrated operational excellence,” he said.

These utilities represent the top performers in the country who go above and beyond in their mission to protect public health and the environment. Honorees are those with no more than five permit violations in a calendar year, and, for Gold and Platinum Award winners, zero violations.

“This year has seen unprecedented challenges in the wake of the pandemic, and the Peak Performance Award winners have more than risen to the occasion,” Krantz said.