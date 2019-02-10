Lynnwood weather-related updates for Sunday; more snow predicted

As residents dug out from overnight snow Friday, the National Weather Service is predicting more snow Sunday afternoon through Tuesday in Puget Sound. Heavy snow is possible as two storm systems move across the area.

The first system, likely to hit Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, could bring the potential for 1 to 3 inches of new snow, the weather service said. On Monday, another system will move in quickly behind and continue through Tuesday, with possible new snow accumulations Monday through Tuesday of 5 to 8 inches.

Here the latest Lynnwood weather-related schedule changes for Sunday:

-The Lynnwood Recreation Pavilion and Senior Center will be closed.

-All Sno-Isle community libraries, including the Lynnwood branch, will be open normal hours.

-Alderwood Mall said it is monitoring the weather to decide about Sunday hours. Visit the mall website for updates.

For city-related updates, visit the City of Lynnwood Facebook page.