Lynnwood weighs 2026 legislative priorities as it braces for local, federal financial strain 

Key takeaways:

Lynnwood’s main priority for the 2026 legislative session is securing an additional $5 million for the Poplar Way Bridge project amid rising project costs.

Lobbyists warned extra funding might be difficult to secure under the state’s $16 billion deficit and federal cuts.

The city’s Public Works department avoided layoffs but cut $1.1 million by reallocating staff cuts.

Additional savings are being made through delayed vehicle purchases and extended service life.

The Lynnwood City Council at its Oct. 6 meeting reviewed its legislative priorities ahead of the 2026 legislative session and heard how Lynnwood’s Public Works Department plans to operate under the city’s ongoing budget shortfall.

Legislative agenda

Councilmembers met with state lobbyists Briahna Murray and Amina Teouri, and Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore to discuss the city’s draft 2026 Legislative Agenda. Because the 2026 legislative session beginning in January will be a short, 60-day session with tight state finances, lobbyists advised focusing on multi-year goals rather than large new funding requests.

The city’s top priority remains the Poplar Way Bridge project, for which Lynnwood is seeking an additional $5 million in state funding. The city previously secured $10 million in state funds and a $25 million federal RAISE grant, but rising costs have created a gap.

While expressing confidence in maintaining the $10 million, lobbyists cautioned winning additional money may be difficult under Washington’s $16 billion shortfall and potential federal funding cuts. “If they’re going to be making reductions to projects, we’re always at risk of getting cut, regardless of whether we’re asking for that additional $5 million or not,” Murray said.

If state funding doesn’t come through, Moore said the city may draw from its capital fund to keep the project on schedule, though doing so could delay other projects.

“We intend to move forward and we will figure it out,” Moore told the council. “That’s as good as I can tell you.”

Other legislative priorities include seeking additional jail funding to offset medical costs and comply with statewide jail standards, supporting the stalled Crisis Care Center, and tracking funding opportunities for a $250 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade. The city also aims to lay groundwork for future projects such as the 42nd Avenue West development, Lynndale Park redevelopment, and 44th Avenue West underpass.

Public works under budget pressure

Public Works Director Jared Bond outlined how his department is managing after $1.1 million in cuts tied to the city’s $11.8 million deficit. While no staff were laid off, the department reduced costs equal to eight full-time positions by charging more staff time to capital projects funded by grants and restricted sources, lowering general fund expenses.

Bond said the department continues to hire for essential positions to maintain service levels but warned the strategy isn’t sustainable long term. The trade-off, he said, is less time for planning, training and regional coordination.

Vehicle management

Deputy Public Works Director Marcie MacQuarrie said the department achieved short-term savings by extending vehicle lifespans and delaying purchases. However, she cautioned against storing unused vehicles, noting potential costs for covered storage and risks of damage from neglect.

MacQuarrie said the city’s vehicle maintenance and replacement funds are largely self-sustaining, including funds from department vehicle fees and external revenue from South County Fire. Performing maintenance in-house also saves costs compared to hiring outside contractors.

The meeting agenda and recording can be found on the city’s website.

