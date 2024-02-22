Lynnwood woman who forgot about lottery ticket for months ends up winning $135K

A Lynnwood woman who bought a lottery ticket from a vending machine and forgot about it recently discovered she had won $$135,000.

On her route home from work, the woman — identified as M.B. — stopped at her local Fred Meyer to grab some groceries for dinner. On her way out, she decided to buy a HIT 5 ticket from the lottery vending machine and tucked it away as she went about her day.

A few months went by and it wasn’t until M.B. was reminded by her husband to check her ticket that she went back to scan the ticket at the vending machine. The words “See Lottery Regional Office” glowed back at her. She couldn’t believe that her forgotten ticket was a winner, but what shocked her even more was that her printed confirmation receipt showed she had won $135,000.

A mother and master electrician, M.B. drove home, excited to show her family that she had won big. With her winnings, she is now officially debt free.

HIT 5 is a Washington state lottery game that replaced Quinto in 2007. Each play is $1. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 42. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With four winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.

