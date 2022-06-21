Lynnwood woman among those injured in I-5 crash at 164th St SW Tuesday morning

Five people, including a Lynnwood woman, were transported to Everett’s Providence Hospital with injuries Tuesday morning after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash — a 35-year-old Everett man — is suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Both vehicles were headed northbound on Interstate 5 just before 10 a.m. when the Everett man’s vehicle drifted left into the second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman whose city of residence was unknown. The second vehicle, carrying the 27-year-old Lynnwood woman and two juveniles, struck the offramp wall and vaulted onto the 164th Street Southwest offramp, the state patrol said. Meanwhile, the first car swerved across all lanes of traffic and collided with the jersey barrier on the right shoulder.

The Everett man wasn’t injured in the crash.