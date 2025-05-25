Lynnwood woman dies after motorcycle crash in Skagit County

A 47-year-old Lynnwood woman died after the motorcycle she was riding left the road and struck at tree on State Route 20 near Rockport Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol reported.
The motorcycle was traveling eastbound at milepost 20 at around 2 p.m. when the rider failed to negotiate a curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree, the patrol said.
The woman, identified as Marjorie Thomas, was deceased at the scene, the patrol said. The cause is under investigation.
