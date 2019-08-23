Lynnwood woman held on $150K bail in Edmonds child luring case

On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Prosecutor filed a complaint in district court against a 59-year-old Lynnwood woman in custody since her arrest in connection with an Aug. 18 incident outside the Edmonds Yacht Club.

In the complaint, the prosecutor charged the woman with attempting to lure a 4-year-old female victim identified in court documents as V.A.M. with “intent to harm the victim’s health, safety or welfare.” Luring is a class 3 felony defined under RCW 9A.40.80.

As previously reported in My Edmonds News, at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday evening the suspect allegedly approached the child, who was playing with friends in the Edmonds Yacht Club patio area while their parents were attending a function. She reportedly directed comments to the the girl, seemingly in an attempt to lure her away, and also reached out her arm to the child. According to the police report, the other children told her to say no because the woman was a stranger, and then went inside the Yacht Club to get an adult.

When adults came out, the suspect left the scene in a white pickup truck accompanied by a man and another woman. The child’s mother called 911 and officers quickly arrived at the scene, located the truck and detained the occupants.

Police said they also questioned witnesses and family members, who reported that they saw the woman taking photos of the child. The victim told parents and investigators that the suspect had tried to get her to leave the area to see her “kitty cat.” Police also recovered a camera from the truck containing photos of a child believed to be the victim.

Based on statements of witnesses and the victim, police determined that there was probable cause to arrest the woman. She was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Snohomish County jail on $150,000 bond. Her two associates were questioned and released.

Prosecutors have until Sept. 6 to make a decision on whether to file charges in Superior Court.

— By Larry Vogel