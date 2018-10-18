Lynnwood woman honored during Leadership Snohomish County breakfast

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC), a nonprofit committed to developing sustainable leaders to strengthen our communities, held its 3rd Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Monday, Oct.15, 2018, at Tulalip Resort Casino. The event raised over $15,000 for the organization, now in its 20th year.

Ever since Leadership Day was proclaimed in 2016 by 23 cities, businesses and government entities throughout Snohomish County, LSC and its partners mark the occasion by shining a light on the important work being done by engaged and dedicated leaders.

“Our annual fundraising breakfast honors the indelible impact leaders have made in our community,” said LSC Executive Director Kathy Coffey. “The leaders we welcome into our Signature Class and our Young Professionals program and the leaders we partner with — each is a story, and this year’s theme of ‘Every Leader Is a Story’ celebrates every success, challenge and transformative experience that has enabled our diverse community of individuals to live their values in their personal and professional lives.”

LSC honored Premera Blue Cross with its 2018 Community Partner Award, which was accepted by Premera Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications Leader Paul Hollie. Past recipients of the award are Everett Community College and Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.

All three individual Leadership Day awards were presented to women by women. Coffey presented the LSC 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award to Lynnwood resident Adrianne Wagner, Vice President for Quality Improvement at The Everett Clinic and an alumna of LSC’s 2012 Signature Class. “Adrianne is a former LSC Board member, and she takes her clear voice, grounded perspectives and sincere passion for LSC wherever she goes because she is authentic, committed and has a gift for seeing new ways to accomplish things,” Coffey said.

Diane Kamionka, Interim Executive Director at the Northwest Innovation Resource Center (NWIRC) — which assists area early-stage entrepreneurs and inventors — presented the 2018 NWIRC Mentoring Leadership Award to Heidi Ray, Funko Director of Capital Projects, Facilities & Security.

To her surprise, Kamionka was brought back to the stage at the end of the program to accept the 2nd Annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award. Named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council, the award is presented to a female in the county who shares Knutson’s passion for job growth and economic development. Knutson’s daughter, Erin Knutson Williams, presented the award.

In addition to the Deborah Knutson award, Williams worked with Coffey to create a scholarship fund in her mother’s name that will annually support a woman in Snohomish County to participate in LSC’s Signature Class. This year’s scholarship recipient is Stilly Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jen Egger.

Leadership Day 2018 event sponsors included Tulalip Tribes, Kaiser Permanente, Sno-Isle Libraries, Snohomish County, Seahurst Electric, McKinstry, Herald Media, The Everett Clinic, Mountain Pacific Bank, City University of Seattle, Community Transit, BECU, Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and the City of Everett.

Participating Snohomish County cities for Leadership Day included Arlington, Bothell, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. Additional community partners joining the celebration included Port of Everett, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, and the Stillaguamish Tribes.