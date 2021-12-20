Lynnwood woman injured in collision that kills Everett woman

A 39-year-old Lynnwood woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center Saturday after the vehicle she was driving on southern Whidbey Island crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head on, killing a 77-year-old Everett woman.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred as the Lynnwood woman was driving northbound on State Route 525 near Clinton. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 78-year-old Everett man, was taken to Providence Hospital. The passenger was deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but it is suspected that the Lynnwood driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol, the state patrol said.