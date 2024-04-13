Lynnwood woman killed in crash with impaired driver suspected of kidnapping

An 83-year-old Lynnwood woman died Thursday night after a kidnapping suspect who was driving the wrong direction on State Route 525 collided head-on with her truck.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, Kenmore resident Robert Rowland, 37, was suspected of felony assault and kidnapping and was being pursued by sheriff’s office deputies when he began driving southbound in the northwest freeway lane. Deputies terminated the pursuit after Rowland began driving the wrong direction, O’Keefe said.

A 34-year-old woman who had been kidnapped by Rowland was still in his SUV when he collided with Lynnwood resident Trudy Slanger at around 8 p.m. His vehicle rolled over and began to catch fire before coming to a stop on top of the barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes. Rowland and his captive were transported to Harborview and Providence medical centers, respectively. Slanger, whose car came to rest a short distance from the crash site, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both sides of SR-525 remained closed until early Friday morning around 3:30 a.m. while first responders cleared the scene.

According to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Patrick Wise, Rowland has been charged with vehicular assault, felony assault, DUI and second-degree murder.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis