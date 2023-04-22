Lynnwood woman shot in early morning conflict; SWAT called

A woman who came to Swedish Edmonds hospital with a gunshot wound 4:30 a.m. Friday morning prompted members of the North Sound Metro SWAT team to visit an apartment complex in the 19800 block of 48th Avenue West, where the victim said she had been shot by a man she knew.

When police arrived at the building, it was unknown if the male subject was still in inside, so the apartment building was cleared. The subject was not found.

The victim is in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries. The investigation and pursuit of the suspect is ongoing, police said, adding there is no danger to the public.