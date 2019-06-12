Lynnwood woman wins gold in doubles pickleball tournament

Professional pickleball player and Lynnwood resident Tonja Major added another pair of championships to her long list of titles won as she captured gold in both the Women’s Senior Doubles and the Mixed Doubles of the Mint Valley Summer Pickoff tournament last weekend in Longview.

Major, along with teammate Lindsay Newman, went undefeated in the tourney to capture the Women’s Senior Doubles’ title. Major also was unbeaten in mixed doubles competition with teammate Devin Shoquist, including a 15-8 romp over the team of Emy Williams and Enrique Ruiz in the title match.

Major has been a professional pickleball player since 2011; her top titles won include a bronze in Mixed Doubles 35+ at this year’s U.S. Open, a gold in Mixed Doubles 35+ at the 2017 US Open, a gold in Women’s Doubles at the 2016 International Indoor Championships and a gold in Women’s Doubles 19+ at the 2012 USAPA Nationals.