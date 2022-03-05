Lynnwood’s annual Heritage Park spring clean happening April 6

The City of Lynnwood is hosting its annual Spring Clean event at Heritage Park on Wednesday, April 6.

The event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 19921 Poplar Way.

All are welcome to register. Volunteers will be helping clean up Interurban Car No. 55, the Wickers Building grounds, the Humble House and the Superintendent’s Cottage. Expect to help weeding, barking and hauling, as well as window cleaning, dusting and mopping floors.

Long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended. Volunteers are asked to bring their own set of gloves, but all other materials will be provided.

Fill out this form to register. Contact Marielle Harrington with any questions at 425-670-5532 or at Mharrington@LynnwoodWA.gov.