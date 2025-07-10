Lynnwood’s Avila named Outstanding Graduate at Western Washington University

Kendra Avila of Lynnwood was recently named an Outstanding Graduate from Western Washington University’s College of Business and Economics for 2025. Avila received a bachelor’s degree with a major in business administration – international business concentration.
Outstanding graduates are selected by the faculty in their academic programs and the awards typically reflect students’ achievements in academics, leadership, research, service and promise for the future.
