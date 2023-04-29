Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission looking for new members

Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) is seeking members.

The DEIC is an advisory commission that provides advice and recommendations to the mayor and city council regarding the following:

  • Achieving Lynnwood’s Community Vision of being a ‘welcoming city’ and a ‘cohesive community that respects all’
  • Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services to our city’s diverse population 
  • Advising on how to address root causes of inequities and lack of access and recommending opportunities for community partnerships 
  • Facilitate in building relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as trusted messengers to the community at large

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live in Lynnwood.  

DEIC is looking for applicants with: 

  • Lived cultural experience 
  • Demonstrated professional experience 
  • Experience working with communities who are historically marginalized or underrepresented communities 
  • An understanding of the justice system 
  • Knowledge of housing and behavioral health systems 
  • Passion and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion 

The application deadline is Wednesday, May 31. You can learn more here

