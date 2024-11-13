Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission seeks new new members

The City of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) is looking for new members. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 20

The DEIC is an advisory commission that provides advice and recommendations to the mayor and city council regarding achieving Lynnwood’s community vision of being a welcoming city and a cohesive community that respects all. The commission recommends effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers and increasing access to city services for the city’s diverse population. It also advises on how to address root causes of inequities and lack of access and recommending opportunities for community partnerships and builds relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live in Lynnwood. A time commitment of two to three hours per month is required.

Those interested should complete an online application, which can be found on the Lynnwood Boards and Commissions web page. Applicants are encouraged to attend an upcoming DEIC meeting. Visit the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission web page for meeting links and more information.

For questions about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, email equity@lynnwoodwa.gov.