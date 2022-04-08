Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th accepting vendor applications

Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th is now accepting vendor applications for the Sept. 10 event. Due to high demand, only a limited number of spots will be available for purchase.

Vendor booths must meet the following criteria:

Booth space will be 10′ x 10′

Vendors will be responsible to provide their own canopy, table and chairs

No sales allowed (except food vendors)

Must provide a free interactive activity for participants

Preference will be given to organizations associated with health or safety

Preference will be given to Lynnwood-based businesses and organizations

The first review of applications will begin on April 28. Selected vendors will be notified by May 15. Applications will be accepted and reviewed until all vendor spots are filled. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on 44th Avenue West in front of the City’s Civic Campus.

Booths for businesses will cost $500; food vendor spots will be $250; and non-profit organization booths will cost $150.

Vendor applications are available online.

There are also available openings to become an event sponsor. Businesses interested in sponsoring the Fair on 44th should contact Misty Burke at 425-670-5504 or mburke@lynnwoodwa.gov.