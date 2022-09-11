Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th returns after two-year hiatus

Thousands of people gathered on 44th Avenue West Saturday for the Fair on 44th — the city’s annual health and safety community block party.

Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the fair offered attendees an opportunity to explore first-responder vehicles, view demonstrations from police K-9 units, learn disaster preparedness tips and skills, and enjoy drum bands, musical performances and fitness and exercise demos.

Fairgoers also had to weather smoky skies and some fallling ash, as smoke from wildfires blew into the area.

— Photos by Lauren Reichenbach