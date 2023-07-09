Lynnwood’s first annual Celebrate! welcomes families with a summery bash

Posted: July 8, 2023 7
The Jewel Tones not only sang but danced and joked on the stage.
Christina Strand from Community Transit was giving away passes for folks to try transit out.
Afton Prater strums her guitar while belting out some country tunes.
Community members of all ages came to enjoy the festival’s energy.
Dave and Busters employees seemed to enjoy themselves as helpers running the booth.
Tyati “Sistah-T” Tufono-Chaussee came to enjoy music and promote her reggae-centered radio program “Da Coconut Wireless.”
Mayor Christine Frizzell gets photobombed in a silly exchange with a volunteer.
The beer garden was packed with attendees.
A family relaxes on the grass.
Attendees play tic-tac-toe and dots and boxes with chalk provided by Community Transit.

Hundreds visited Lynnwood’s inaugural “Celebrate!” summer festival at Alderwood Mall Friday, listening to music, sampling cuisine from local restaurants and learning about local resources. The event featured three live musical groups — The Jewel Tones, Afton Prater and the Abbagraphs — next to a shaded beer garden. Children ran around rocky paths while parents sat in the grass or shaded areas listening to the cover bands performing in the amphitheater.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

