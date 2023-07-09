Lynnwood’s first annual Celebrate! welcomes families with a summery bash

Hundreds visited Lynnwood’s inaugural “Celebrate!” summer festival at Alderwood Mall Friday, listening to music, sampling cuisine from local restaurants and learning about local resources. The event featured three live musical groups — The Jewel Tones, Afton Prater and the Abbagraphs — next to a shaded beer garden. Children ran around rocky paths while parents sat in the grass or shaded areas listening to the cover bands performing in the amphitheater.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis