Lynnwood’s first ever Little Chief Luca Keogh sworn in before Chief for a Day event

1 of 8

Luca Keogh, 7, has been sworn in as the Lynnwood Police Department’s first Little Chief in honor of Chief for a Day.

Chief for a Day celebrates the lives of children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening or chronic illness. Keogh has had several surgeries and has ongoing therapy and medical interventions due to spinal bifida, hydrocephalus, slit ventricle syndrome and other conditions.

According to a proclamation by the City of Lynnwood, read at Monday night’s City Council meeting, Chief for a Day gives involved kids a “day to focus on their dreams and not their illness.”

Sarah Keogh, Luca’s mother, said Luca has always been interested in police officers and has enjoyed getting to know them during his therapy appointments. They also came to the therapy center for Luca’s birthday this year. Luca especially loves K-9 Zando.

Several members of the Lynnwood Police Department were present during Monday’s City Council meeting while Luca was sworn in as Chief of Police. The South Snohomish Honor Guard began the ceremony by marching in the flags for the pledge of allegiance. Then, Mayor Nicola Smith read a proclamation (click here to read it) and Chief Tom Davis swore in Luca, and Luca took a bow.

Luca’s day as chief begins Thursday, Aug. 16.

–Photos by Natalie Covate