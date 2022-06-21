Lynnwood’s Gamer’s Heaven celebrating six-month anniversary with raffle giveaways

Gamer’s Heaven in Lynnwood is kicking off its six-month anniversary and community appreciation day with multiple raffle giveaways, including a lifetime membership to the business.

The community is invited to join in the fun with tabletop, card and video games, building Gunpla, painting Warhammer figures and more. Handmade Boba tea will be available as well.

Raffle tickets will be distributed starting at noon Saturday, June 25. Everyone who visits the store will receive a raffle entry. Harbinger members will receive four entries and anyone who shows up in cosplay will receive an additional five entries. In addition, every $10 spent at the store will generate another raffle ticket.

Gamer’s Heaven is located at 5116 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.