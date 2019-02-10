Lynnwood’s Grace Jung nominated for 2019 Presidential Scholars Program

Grace H. Jung of Lynnwood, a senior at Lakeside School, has been nominated as a candidate in the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program run by the U.S. Department of Education.

The U.S. Presidential Scholar Program, begun in 1964 by President Lyndon Johnson, recognizes top high school seniors around the country in general studies; in visual, creative and performing arts; and in career and technical studies. Burbank’s nomination is for her academic achievements at Lakeside High School.

Jung joins Alexander Prakash of Edmonds and Sophie Burbank of Mountlake Terrace as the only high school seniors in South Snohomish County to be nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholar Program this year. Prakash is also a senior at Lakeside School in Seattle, while Burbank is a senior at Mountlake Terrace High School.

No more than 161 graduating seniors from around the country will be selected for the U.S. President Scholars’ honor in early May and then travel to Washington D.C. in June for the National Recognition Program and a medallion ceremony sponsored by the White House.