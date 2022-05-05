Lynnwood’s Hansa Temple offers free meditation class first Saturday of each month

Lynnwood’s Hansa Temple is offering a free, two-hour morning meditation class this Saturday, May 7.

From 7-9 a.m., Amy Morrison and Robyn Mattis will lead the class, with a chanting break starting at 8 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join in all or part of the class.

This free class will be offered on the first Saturday of every month.

The Hansa Temple is located at 20715 Larch Way in Lynnwood.