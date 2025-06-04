Lynnwood’s new development code could require fire sprinklers in all new residential construction

The Lynnwood City Council received detailed briefings during its Monday work session on two significant planning initiatives — the Unified Development Code and the City Center/Alderwood Subarea Plan. The presentations offered updates and specifics on the proposed codes and plans ahead of public hearings scheduled for June 9.

The city is in the midst of restructuring its development guidelines, and the council is set to vote on a completed Unified Development Code (UDC) by the end of June.

The UDC is a comprehensive set of regulations intended to govern physical development across Lynnwood, consolidating zoning, platting and design rules into a single source. Its purpose is to streamline application processes, ensure consistency and align with state laws and the city’s Comprehensive Plan. City Director of Development and Business Services David Kleitsch said the UDC is the “next milestone along the path of proactive planning and continuous improvement” for the city.

The council faces a deadline of June 30 to adopt the UDC or it could have to default to a model ordinance provided by the Washington State Department of Commerce. Staff believes the UDC “is a successful alternative and provides a better way to plan Lynnwood for Lynnwood than a boilerplate ordinance from commerce,” Almgren said.

The draft UDC includes changes aimed at addressing housing affordability, in part by densifying existing lots to allow three units per lot, exceeding the state minimum. This, along with other provisions such as reducing parking regulations and clarifying permit processes, is expected to “decrease our permit timelines and provide a lower total cost of development,” city documents said. Staff stated that these efforts to increase supply are believed to “drastically offset” increases from regulatory costs.

A significant point of discussion regarding potential regulatory cost increases focused on the proposed requirement for fire sprinkler systems in all new residential construction. South County Fire Deputy Marshall Karl Long supported this.

“We should have all new residential construction provided with these 13D sprinkler systems,” he told the council Monday.

Long outlined several benefits, including limiting the spread of fire, heat and toxic gases, and providing additional escape time. They estimated the cost at about $4 per square foot, totaling around $7,600 for a 1,900-square-foot home, or roughly 1.6% of the total cost. Kleitsch noted that for a home costing half a million dollars or more, the estimated $7,000 sprinkler cost is seen “more as a safety threat” than a price threat.

The Lynnwood Planning Commission had some hesitation regarding the fire sprinkler requirement, particularly concerning the cost for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), Almgren said. The commission was seeking a “better balance” between public safety and housing affordability, he added.

Almgren presented the council with multiple alternative thresholds for requiring sprinklers based on square footage, aligning with current or proposed ADU maximums (800 square feet and 1,000 square feet respectively), residential parking guidelines (1,200 square feet), or standards used by neighboring cities like Edmonds (3,000 square feet) and Mountlake Terrace (4,000 square feet).

However, Almgren said city staff support South County Fire’s recommendation for all new residential construction regardless of size or typology. Kleitsch pointed out that affordable housing, often in multifamily buildings, is already required to have sprinklers.

Almgren noted that some elements, including legal review and minor revisions, are still underway, and future amendments are anticipated for topics such as retail cannabis, the critical areas ordinance, food trucks and short-term rentals.

City Center + Alderwood Plan Advances

Following the UDC briefing, the council received a presentation on the draft City Center + Alderwood Subarea Plan. Community Planning Manager Almgren and Senior Planner Catherine Kato presented the plan, which aims to guide development in the area surrounding the two light rail stations over the next 20 years.

Kato explained that the plan’s purpose is to “create a more cohesive city center in Alderwood… as well as to connect the two areas to prepare for the light rail extension… and to create new opportunities for employment and housing.” Almgren added that the plan is designed to meet the requirements for Regional Growth Centers set by the Puget Sound Regional Council.

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been prepared on the Regional Growth Center, with the draft issued on April 23 and the final anticipated this week, Kato said. The EIS identified a Concentrated Growth Alternative as the preferred option for the project, as it aligns with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The City Center/Alderwood area is planned to accommodate significant growth by 2044, projected to reach 28,361 residents, 14,832 housing units and 32,565 jobs. The plan anticipates the area will exceed the Puget Sound Regional Council’s target density of 45 activity units per acre, aiming for 78 activity units per acre.

Other highlights from the plan included:

Housing: The area currently has 4,349 housing units, including 1,069 affordable units primarily located in the City Center or west of 48th Avenue West. The plan acknowledges that while transit-oriented development is encouraged, displacement due to market factors is a concern. Strategies align with the Housing Action Plan goals to produce and preserve housing, partner with providers and prepare for growth. Pending state legislation promoting transit-oriented development and requiring affordable housing near transit stations was noted as supportive of the plan’s goals.

Community Design: The plan’s vision promotes a shift from low-rise commercial development to a “strong urban center” with transit-oriented design, city documents say. Strategies focus on breaking down large blocks (“superblocks”), creating public spaces, using innovative development standards and incentives, and expanding the City Center streetscape plan to Alderwood.

Natural Environment, Parks, and Open Space: The plan acknowledges streams and wetlands in the area and outlines strategies to preserve natural landscapes, expand the urban tree canopy, and invest in open space, particularly in underserved areas. Existing parks and trails adjacent to the area, such as Heritage Park and the Interurban Trail, are highlighted, and future parks are planned.

Community Vitality and Economic Development: The City Center/Alderwood area is identified as a future center for employment, retail and tourism. Future projects like Northline Village and the Lynnwood Event Center redevelopment are expected to contribute to the area’s economic vitality. If the council approves it, the plan aims to streamline development, attract investment and jobs, balance housing and employment, support diverse businesses, mitigate commercial displacement and remove barriers to economic opportunities.

Multimodal Transportation: The plan emphasizes enhancing mobility within the City Center/ Alderwood area, leveraging the existing and future light rail stations. It aims for a shift away from single-occupancy vehicles and focus on transit, walking and biking.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the City Center/Alderwood Subarea Plan on May 22. The plan is scheduled for a public hearing June 9, followed by council consideration for adoption June 23.

In other business, the council met in an executive session to “evaluate the qualifications of applicants for public employment.” The session was closed to the public. The full meeting can be watched on the city’s website.

