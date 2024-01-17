Lynnwood’s new disc golf course unveiled

Gold Park is home to stәĺĵxwáli (Stolja Ali)/Place of Medicine, an ethnobotanical garden showcasing native plants used by the Coast Salish Tribe. Mike Evans/ Waq́usqidəb, Honorable Chair of the Snohomish Tribe, came to welcome community members to the newly renovated park and thank volunteers for their efforts in restoring it.
Newly minted Eagle Scout Braeden Swan from Troop 312 and disc golfer Jeff “Getty” Freeman were credited with the course design. Swan’s work in installing the new course earned him heavy praise and a certificate. Fellow scout Andrew Young was also thanked for his 2022 work in improving the park’s nature course.
While the park officially opened Jan. 16, Lynnwood Parks and Recreation employees report that there are already daily users enjoying the new facilities.
