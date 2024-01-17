Lynnwood’s new disc golf course unveiled

Posted: January 16, 2024 0
Some event attendees did not actually wait for the ribbon cutting to start their disc golfing.
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell speaks with Mike Evans, president of the Snohomish Tribe.
Lynnwood Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson thanked the parks employees who worked rain or shine to improve Gold Park.
Hardworking members of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Department pose with Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson, Parks Director Lynn Sordel and Mayor Frizzell.
Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Sordel brought the disc golf project to the council in 2023. Improvements to the park include a chain-link fence, picnic tables, additional trash receptacles and a clearer line of sight for visitors.
Members of the Lynnwood Police Department were glad to see improvements to Gold Park.
Father and Skipper of the Blue Heron Canoe Mike Evans welcomed improvements to the park.
Eagle Scout Braedan Swan thanked the city for allowing him to contribute to the project.
Braeden Swan and his family pose with Parks Director Sordel, Parks Superintendent Peterson and Mayor Frizzell.
Tom Krause, Chair of Lynnwood’s Parks and Recreation Board, talked about the positive impact the ParksLove project will have on the city.
One of several certificates used to acknowledge personal contributions to the Gold Park project.
The proud parents of scout Andrew Young came to accept the city’s award on their son’s behalf.
A disc golfing pro
The ribbon is cut!
After a few warm-up tosses, Mayor Frizzell sends a disc flying toward the first basket.

Despite icy winds, dozens of volunteers, city leaders and employees came together Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Lynnwood’s new disc golf course at Golf Park. Lynnwood City Councilmembers George Hurst, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Shirley Sutton, Nick Coelho and David Parshall joined Mayor Christine Frizzell in thanking the project’s organizers. City leadership and local police hope the renovations to the park and presence of a positive activities will deter crime and welcome good behavior.

Gold Park is home to stәĺĵxwáli (Stolja Ali)/Place of Medicine, an ethnobotanical garden showcasing native plants used by the Coast Salish Tribe. Mike Evans/ Waq́usqidəb, Honorable Chair of the Snohomish Tribe, came to welcome community members to the newly renovated park and thank volunteers for their efforts in restoring it.

Newly minted Eagle Scout Braeden Swan from Troop 312 and disc golfer Jeff “Getty” Freeman were credited with the course design. Swan’s work in installing the new course earned him heavy praise and a certificate. Fellow scout Andrew Young was also thanked for his 2022 work in improving the park’s nature course. 

While the park officially opened Jan. 16, Lynnwood Parks and Recreation employees report that there are already daily users enjoying the new facilities.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

