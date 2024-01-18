Lynnwood’s new pet emergency room now open

The Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) has opened a new location in Lynnwood, welcoming any pets in need of urgent attention. According to Medical Director Nina Griffin, the facility will “try to stabilize anything that comes through the doors” but is equipped to handle cats and dogs as well as less-common pets like rabbits and birds.

“When a pet parent walks into VEG, they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists,” said Dr. David Bessler, VEG founder and CEO.

The open-concept layout of the facility — located on the corner of 48th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest, aims to keep pet owners well-informed and connected to their pets, especially through a medical emergency. A few examination rooms are equipped with couches, blankets and pillows in the event a pet owner wants to stay with their pet overnight. The facility has several in-house medical imaging machines, a fully equipped pharmacy and other amenities.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis