Lynnwood’s new pet emergency room now open

Posted: January 18, 2024 8
Photo courtesy Veterinary Emergency Group

The Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) has opened a new location in Lynnwood, welcoming any pets in need of urgent attention. According to Medical Director Nina Griffin, the facility will “try to stabilize anything that comes through the doors” but is equipped to handle cats and dogs as well as less-common pets like rabbits and birds. 

Lynnwood VEG’s Medical Director Nina Griffin
The pharmacy.

“When a pet parent walks into VEG, they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists,” said Dr. David Bessler, VEG founder and CEO. 

An area used for examinations
Some kennels situated near a rest area.
The facility’s open-concept design makes the area easily visible.

The open-concept layout of the facility — located on the corner of 48th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest, aims to keep pet owners well-informed and connected to their pets, especially through a medical emergency. A few examination rooms are equipped with couches, blankets and pillows in the event a pet owner wants to stay with their pet overnight. The facility has several in-house medical imaging machines, a fully equipped pharmacy and other amenities.

This hide-a-bed can be used overnight by pet owners while their friends are receiving medical treatment.
Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is located in the southwest corner of the Fred Meyer parking lot.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME