Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum open Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

The Northwest Veterans Museum (NWVM) will be open on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans and their families are invited to the museum to be recognized for the service and sacrifices they have made for their country. Admission to the museum is free, but donations are always welcome.

The museum is located in the Lynnwood Heritage Park, located at 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood. Regular museum hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The NWVM is an volunteer-based, non-profit corporation dedicated to honoring those that have served in United States military.

The NWVM opened in May 2017, and is the only Veterans Museum in the Seattle region. The museum presents permanent, rotating exhibits of patriotic, military and war-related memorabilia, artifacts and photographs.

For more information about the Northwest Veterans Museum, visit the museum’s website.