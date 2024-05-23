Lynnwood’s Northwest Veterans Museum to be open on Memorial Day

The Northwest Veterans Musuem in Lynnwood will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day. The museum is located at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. It opened in May 2017, and is the only veterans museum in the Seattle region honoring veterans from all eras. It includes permanent and rotating exhibits of patriotic, military and war-related memorabilia, artifacts and photographs.