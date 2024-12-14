Lynnwood’s Pacific Crest Savings Bank celebrates 40th anniversary 

Lynnwood-based Pacific Crest Savings Bank marks its 40th anniversary this month.

Founded in 1984 as Phoenix Mortgage and Escrow by John Fairchild, Harry Sankey,and current Pacific Crest President and CEO Sheryl Nilson, the organization has transformed over its 40-year history while remaining grounded in its core values of leading with relationships and caring for the community, the bank said in a news release.

Phoenix Mortgage became one of the area’s top mortgage lenders. In 1998, it converted to a Washington State-chartered, federally insured savings bank, becoming Phoenix Savings Bank until it rebranded to Pacific Crest Savings Bank in 2005. Today, the bank said it is proud to continue its legacy as a local, independently owned community bank.

“So much of who we are, and our 40-year longevity as an organization, is a testament to the people who have been a central part of our history,” Nilson said. ”Our board members, dedicated employees and valued clients have all played important roles in shaping Pacific Crest and contributing to our collective success. As we reflect on our past four decades, I’m looking forward to continuing to evolve to meet our clients’ needs and planning for our next chapters.”