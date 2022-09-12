Lynnwood’s parks are safe for berry picking this year

Have you ever wandered through a park in Lynnwood and been tempted to pick a handful of the never-ending blackberries, but weren’t sure if they were safe to eat?

Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Lynn Sordel said none of the berry plants in the city’s parks have been sprayed this year, and parkgoers should have no worries devouring the berries.

“We did not do any type of berry spraying this year in our parks,” Sordel said.

While it’s advised to not pick berries that are close to the ground as animals may have nibbled or left their mark on them, berries higher up should be safe for consuming — although it is always best to give any fruit a good wash before eating.