Lynnwood’s ParksLove Project seeking community members for co-design team

The City of Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is launching its ParksLove Project, and they need the community’s help.

The project focuses on improving Lynnwood’s existing and future parks by ensuring they are welcoming, inclusive and accessible spaces; becoming more adaptable and resilient to climate change; and providing access to improved health. A comprehensive park and trail capital project plan is in the works that identifies system needs and prioritizes future investments to achieve equitable park planning goals.

To do this, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is building a co-design team of approximately 25 community members to help advise on the development of the capital plan projects and prioritization. The co-design team will be important and integral to the success of this project and the department is committed to having diverse representation that reflects Lynnwood’s population.

Prospective team members will be interviewed to identify participation barriers such as the need for child care, transportation, language interpretation, access to video conferencing or others. The department wants to reduce barriers so all who have a genuine interest in the project are able to participate.

If you are considering participating in this project, complete this short survey by Feb. 28.

More information about the project and a shareable link can be found here.