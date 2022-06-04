Lynnwood’s Royal Impact dance team performs at annual Beyond Boundaries event

Two teens from Lynnwood High School took to the stage in Tacoma in late May to perform at foundry10’s Beyond Boundaries team showcase.

High school dance teams from around the greater Seattle area choreograph their own routine for this annual event. Dance professionals also join the high schoolers on stage for exhibition pieces during the live show, as well as lead workshops to help the youth learn and grow as dancers.

This year’s theme was “rebirth.” Each team performed dance numbers reflecting on the world in the post-pandemic era.

The Lynnwood High participants, whose team name was Royal Impact, danced to songs such as “At My Worst” by Pink Sweat$ and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo to represent the different phases of the pandemic.

“I believe our choreography is sort of like an inspiration for new beginnings,” said Elina Trinh, one of the dancers. “Dancers can still do their thing and continue as it was before, maybe just a little differently.”

Both girls said dancing during the COVID-19 pandemic was a safe space for them. Trinh’s teammate Melissa Ryan said she’s thrilled to finally be able to perform in front of an audience again.

“Coming back and performing on stage is really awesome,” Ryan said. “It’s like you feel the crowd again and you’re reenergized. And it’s like you’ve been so distant for so long and now it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy! This is so much fun!’”

Check out their whole performance here.

Foundry10 is an education research organization focused on expanding ideas about youth learning. Its seventh annual Beyond Boundaries showcase aimed to celebrate a variety of dance styles, cultures and skills in the Greater Seattle area youth.

— By Lauren Reichenbach