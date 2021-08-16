Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinema events continue Aug. 19, 26

The City of Lynnwood continues its free Sandlot Cinema activities for the next two Fridays — Aug. 19 and 26 — at Lynndale Park Ballfield.

Participate in fun, physically distanced activities starting at 5 p.m. followed by an outdoor movie — Zootopia on Aug. 19 and A League of Their Own on Aug. 26.

The movie starts at dusk. Bring blankets and chairs. Space is limited, so it’s first come, first served.

For more information on pre-movie activities, visit: Sandlot Cinema

The Lynndale Park Ballfield is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.