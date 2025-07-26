Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinema series kicks off at Lynndale Park Aug. 7

Another year of movies in the park is on the horizon, with Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinema film series starting again on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Activities start at Lynndale park at 7 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk. The movie schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 7: The Wild Robot

Thursday, Aug. 14: National Treasure

Thursday, Aug. 21: Moana 2

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, as the movie is shown outdoors. The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open before the movie.

For more information visit the City of Lynnwood’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.