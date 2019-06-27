Lynnwood’s School of Rock adult program open house June 28

The Lynnwood School of Rock is hosting a free open house event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 28 for potential adult music students to tour the school, talk with instructors, and receive free trial lessons and tickets to their next live concert: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones at Tony V’s Garage.

The School of Rock offers lessons and their full performance program to students ages 6 and up. For their adult students who are 18-plus, the school provides one-on-one lessons for guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals. In addition to the lessons, students can also participate in a weekly group rehearsal with their band, and then perform on stage at a live venue.

School of Rock Lynnwood is located at 4200 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The concert will be Saturday, June 29, at Tony V’s Garage in Everett from 3-6 p.m. There is a $12 cost for the concert and tickets can be purchased online at: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4271389.