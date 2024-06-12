Lynnwood’s School of Rock bringing the tunes to Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Student musicians from Lynnwood’s School of Rock spent a Saturday fundraising for their trip to Summerfest — an annual music festival held in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin that features over 600 artists. The talented group held a used gear sale featuring amps, drum sets, guitars, microphones and other equipment.

Branch owner Jon Scherrer and his wife, Gayle Scherrer, were motivated by the positive impacts that Seattle’s School of Rock had on their two talented children and wanted to bring that same kindness and opportunity to Lynnwood. They operated the Lynnwood school through a turbulent but very rewarding seven years. Scherrer said that the school was nearly “cut in half” by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic but received invaluable support from their community and all levels of government that allowed them to keep their music teachers employed.

Keeping those teachers seems to have paid off. Twelve students are now working together to fund their opportunity to play for thousands on the big stage. To donate to the School of Rock’s trip, visit their Gofundme here.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis