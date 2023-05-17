Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake Park receives $2 million federal grant

The Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has received a $2 million grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to help build a quarter-mile boardwalk and two wildlife viewpoints on the shore of Scriber Lake.

Lynnwood will use the funds to improve connections to a floating dock, increase accessibility and restore shoreline habitat. With 24 acres of wetlands, a lake, streams, trails, forest and hillsides, Scriber Lake Park is home to a variety of waterfowl, osprey, largemouth bass, perch, river otter and beaver. Scriber Lake is also Lynnwood’s only public lake.

Grants were also awarded to Seattle and Spokane for $960,000 and $1.4 million respectively.

The federal fund is administered in Washington by the state’s Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.

“We’re very excited about these grants,” said Megan Duffy, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office which supports the funding board. “The projects will improve popular and well-used parks, making them safer, more accessible to people with disabilities and better able to meet the needs of their residents and visitors.”

For more information about the improvements coming to Scriber Lake, head to Washington’s Recreation and Conservation Office website.