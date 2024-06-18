Lynnwood’s second annual Celebrate! to kick off summer June 28

The City of Lynnwood is hosting its second Celebrate! event with live music, local food trucks and a beer/wine garden Friday, June 28. The evening’s festivities will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Alderwood Mall Terraces — just outside of the food court — at 3000 184th St. SW.

A variety of musical guests will perform, including Groove Nation, One Love Bridge and Harmonious Funk.

Food options include Good Belly, She’s Got Bowls, Tabassum Pies, Kool Kidz Ice Cream and Thai-u-Up.