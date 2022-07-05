Lynnwood’s Shakespeare in the Park returning in July and August

Lynnwood’s Shakespeare in the Park is reappearing after a two-year hiatus with four performance days in July and August at the Lynndale Park Amphitheatre.
On July 13 and 14, Wooden O Productions will be showcasing A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Cymbeline.
GreenStage will perform Pericles on July 28 and Henry V on August 4.
Each event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring the whole family for an evening of fun.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. rain or shine.
Lynndale Park is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W.
